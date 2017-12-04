Police pursuit, crash causes Jeff Street bridge closure

DOWNTOWN — A vehicle that was being pursued by Rockford Police blew through the intersection of Jefferson and Wyman streets and crashed into a second car, sending it careening into the SupplyCore building, Monday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses said a black SUV with three occupants was being chased by police when it crashed into a white SUV at the corner, causing the second car to crash into the building. Witnesses said police approached the black SUV with their weapons drawn.









A man police say was wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in February is now in custody.

According to police, an officer recognized 24-year-old Shawnqual Layne, of Rockford, and attempted to stop his vehicle near Crosby and Longwood streets. Instead of stopping, Layne allegedly led officers on a high-speed chase into downtown.

Layne was wanted in the Feb. 15 shooting that left 20-year-old Brandon Taylor, of Rockford, dead.









EMS and Rockford Fire extracted a woman from the white SUV who was taken away in an ambulance. She, along with Layne and two of his passengers, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The 200 block of Jefferson and the Jefferson Street bridge were closed to traffic as the investigation continued. The Rock River Times will have more on this story as it develops. R.









This story has been updated.