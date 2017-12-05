Natural gas pipeline ruptured, explodes in Lee County

NACHUSA — A northern Illinois coroner has been called to the scene of a natural gas pipeline explosion that sent flames and dark smoke into the air.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department says the explosion happened about 9 a.m. Tuesday on a farm near Nachusa. The Lee County Coroner’s Office says they have been called to the scene.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office also said that it has investigators at the scene.









Route 38 is closed between Nachusa Road and Robbins Road as crews continue to work on the ruptured pipeline. Flames were reportedly reaching more than 150 feet into the air.

Nachusa is about two miles east of Dixon.

–Associated Press with Staff reports