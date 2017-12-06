Convicted rapist traveled to Wisconsin for sex with teen: FBI

By Jim Hagerty

Contributor

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A New York man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly traveling across state lines to have sex with a Wisconsin teen, according to published reports.

James A. Huskisson, 45, has been charged by the United States Attorney of the Eastern District of Wisconsin with sexually exploiting a minor and enticing a minor to engage in illicit sexual activity.

Federal authorities say Huskisson started an online relationship with the teen girl, who lives in the city of Shawano, Wisconsin, during which he sent her photos of his genitals. Agents also allege that Huskisson demanded sexual photos of the victim before traveling to Shawano in September to have sex with her.









Authorities learned of the trip when an official at the victim’s school contacted the Shawano County Sheriff on Sept. 26 and reported a vehicle with New York license plates in the parking lot. The vehicle left school property before deputies arrived. However, it was later involved in a shoplifting incident at a nearby store.

Although police charged Huskisson with shoplifting, officers were not aware he was a registered sex offender. The FBI said that information was revealed after the school administrator reported that the victim received gifts from a man using the name James Lee, who the FBI later identified as Huskisson.

The victim told school officials that she used two mobile phones to communicate with Huskinsson, and that he sent a nude photo to at least one of the devices. Agents also searched the victim’s Facebook messages and discovered nude photos of Huskisson he sent to the teen’s account.









Investigators allege that between Sept. 16 and Oct. 13, Huskisson, who also used the name Jason Desantes, sent “numerous digital pictures of his penis” to the teen. The two allegedly had sex at her home on Sept. 27. Huskisson then traveled back to his home in Ozone Park, New York, where he was arrested.

Court documents in New York show that James A. Huskisson is a registered sex offender and spent time in prison for first-degree rape. He is now in the process of being transferred to Green Bay to face federal charges. If convicted, he faces 25 years to life behind bars.

The case was investigated by the FBI, Shawano County Sheriff's Office, Shawano Police Department, Brown County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, NYPD, and the U.S. Marshals Service.