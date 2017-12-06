Crews battle downtown Rockford fire

DOWNTOWN — Crews with the Rockford Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire near Madison Street Tuesday night.

Crews arrived at 313 Hill St. within five minutes and reported heavy smoke coming from an overhead door.

A second alarm was dispatched because of the building’s size. A total of 32 firefighters responded, and units battled the fire for more than four hours.

The building is owned by Diane Koch, who also owns Prairie Street Brewhouse, and houses an art studio, wood shop, small factory and T Shirtz Etc. It is believed the fire spread from the wood shop and the building was empty when it started. No injuries were reported.









Estimated damage is $100,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation. R.

This story has been updated.