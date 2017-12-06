Ex-Boylan standout Lowry named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

GREEN BAY — Former Boylan Catholic Titan and current Green Bay Packers lineman Dean Lowry was named the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Week after collecting a sack and scoring a touchdown in Sunday’s 26-20 overtime win.

Lowry recorded the first touchdown of his career when a fumble fell into his hands after linemate Kenny Clark sacked Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston, with 4:30 left in the second quarter.









It was the longest fumble recovery for a touchdown since Keith McKenzie ran one back 88-yards in 1998. Lowry raced the 62-yards to the end zone before making his maiden Lambeau Leap.

“It was good to show it off a little bit,” Lowry joked about his speed to reporters after the game. “I was definitely winded right afterward.”

The Rockford-native also recorded a14-yard sack of Winston on a crucial third-down play in the third quarter, his second sack of the season.

Lowry was taken by Green Bay in the fourth-round out of Northwestern in the 2016 draft. This was his first career player of the week award. R.







