Father, son killed in Lee County explosion

NACHUSA — Authorities in Lee County say a father and son were killed in a natural gas pipeline explosion while working on a farm field.

Officials on Wednesday said 59-year-old father Rory Miller of Amboy and 30-year-old son Ryan Miller of Oregon died in Tuesday morning’s explosion near Nachusa. Lee County Coroner Jesse Partington said autopsies were performed Wednesday morning but official causes of death were pending pathology results.









Meanwhile, Sauk Valley Media reports that the National Transportation Safety Board and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the explosion.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said two others were injured, including 20-year-old Michael Koster of Sterling. He’s in critical condition at OSF St. Anthony in Rockford. Another man was treated and released.

Officials say the explosion happened after the pipeline was struck by a tractor.

Nachusa is about 2 miles east of Dixon on Route 38.

–Associated Press







