Rockford IceHogs hire new broadcaster

ROCKFORD — The Rockford IceHogs have hired the former play-by-play announcer for the Ontario Reign as their new broadcaster and communications coordinator, the club announced Wednesday.

Joseph Zakrzewski replaces Bob Mills, and will call his first IceHogs game Friday, Dec. 15, when Rockford visits San Antonio.

“We are excited to welcome Joey to the IceHogs family,” said IceHogs Director of Business Operations Mike Peck. “Joey brings a diverse skill set that will really enhance the organizations marketing and communications efforts, and I know the fans are going to enjoy his broadcasts.”









Zakrzewski comes to Rockford after 2 1/2 seasons with the Rein, the Los Angeles Kings’ AHL affiliate in Ontario, California, where he was the director of communications and broadcasting. There, he oversaw team communications and media relations while serving as the play-by-play broadcaster during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.

“I am incredibly thankful and excited to join the Rockford IceHogs and SMG,” Zakrzewski said. “The IceHogs played a vital role in my development as a broadcaster early in my career and I greatly look forward to sharing my passion for hockey and storytelling with the fans. We are going to have a lot of fun.”

Prior to his stint in Ontario, the Sam Houston State alum spent six campaigns with the ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays as the play-by-play broadcaster and director of public relations, where he earned the ECHL Broadcaster of the Year award in 2012-13.

The Spring, Texas native began his career as the Broadcasting Assistant for the AHL’s Houston Aeros and Broadcaster for the Battle Creek Bombers baseball team of the Northwoods League.









Next Home Game: The Rockford IceHogs return to the BMO Harris Bank Center to take on the reigning Calder Cup champion Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, Dec. 9. Puck drop is 6 p.m. and the Hogs will be hosting their annual Girl Scout Night during the contest. Rockford has won each of the first three games in the season series with Grand Rapids, including a pair of shootout victories. R.