Safety campaign raises awareness of Illinois ‘Move Over’ law

SCHILLER PARK — Gov. Bruce Rauner joined state officials to announce a new roadway safety campaign aimed at raising awareness of an Illinois law requiring motorists to move over for stopped vehicles with flashing lights.

The state law was first enacted in 2002, requiring motorists to slow down, move over and change lanes if possible to make room for stopped emergency vehicles with flashing lights. The law was expanded in January 2017 to include any vehicle with flashing hazard lights.









Rauner along with officials from the Illinois Tollway, Illinois State Police, Illinois Department of Transportation and other groups on Wednesday announced the new “Give Them Distance” safe-driving initiative highlighting the law. Motorists who don’t comply face a fine up to $10,000, a two-year suspension of driving privileges and possible jail time.

–Associated Press