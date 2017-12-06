Shop on State returns to downtown Rockford, Saturday

DOWNTOWN — Shop, sip and snack during Shop on State, a hometown holiday experience, featuring great shopping and delicious food from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 9.

Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau and the River District Association have partnered to create this fun and magical shopping experience where guests are invited to explore the unique local establishments in downtown Rockford. Free gift wrapping will be offered at some shops. Guests attending the event this year will also have a chance to win a one-of-a-kind gift basket (valued at $500) filled with various items from several local shops and eateries. Collect stamps along the way to earn prizes!









“Our downtown shop owners continuously invest in our community by participating in events. They see the value in coming together to support efforts encouraging people to shop local this holiday season,” said Leah Tuneberg, River District Association Executive Director. “Dedication and event participation by our shop owners helps drive our economy and keeps dollars in our downtown thus creating a stronger city center.”

Participating Businesses

317 Studio and Gallery – Special Open Studio – Paint on an 8 x 10 canvas for $12

510 Threads/Eurostyle

Bath & Body Fusion – Spend $100+ get a $20 Gift Card Free. Spend $50+ get a Free Bath Bomb

Bella Luna Bakery – Offering holiday coffees, Scandinavian breads, almond tarts and cannolis, Italian Christmas cookies and holiday petitfours

Bootville – $25 off a pair of men’s or ladies’ Boots

Ground Floor Skateboards – 20% off entire purchase

London Avenue Designs – 20% off shopping discount plus ornament customization and custom gift wrapping services during Shop on State

Lucette Salon and Spa – 20% off all holiday gift sets

Luna Datura’s Curious Gifts – $10 off all Aura Quartz Clusters, buy 2 tumbled stones and get the third free of equal or lesser value, all tapestries are 25% off, tote bags $5 off, all Ceramic Incense burners will be $5, select jewelry will be 50% off

Minglewood Boutique – Get an extra $25 gift card for every $100 gift card purchase all day. Door prize gift bag with free soap, incense and coupon savings for first 25 shoppers.

Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary

Rockford Art Deli – Double punch day, 15% off any purchase over $50

Rockford Remade 517

Rockford Roasting Company – 15% off on all merchandise and 1 free cup of drip coffee (or $2.00 discount on specialty drinks) with any coffee bag purchase

Rocktown Adventures – 20% off in-season fall and winter apparel. Also buy a pair of Oboz Hiking shoes and get a free pair of FITS socks, a $20 value

Runner’s Image

Salvaged by Sonya

The Collector’s Bench – 10% off the entire order for in store purchases only

The Parlour

The Underground

White Light Mercantile – Select items up to 50% off









Shop on State is sponsored by Illinois Bank & Trust. For a list of more Merry & Bright events in the Rockford region, visit gorockford.com/merryandbright.

–RACVB