Woman who bilked elderly man out of millions is sentenced

CHICAGO — A woman who pleaded guilty to bilking an elderly suburban Chicago man out of more than $4 million over six years has been sentenced to five years in federal prison.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Corrine Dziesiuta was sentenced on Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin. She pleaded guilty in August to federal fraud charges.









Prosecutors have said the 39-year-old Dziesiuta persuaded the widower who is now 88 years old to wire funds from his U.S. bank account to banks in Nicaragua and Costa Rica. She told him he’d won millions of dollars in prize money but needed to pay insurance, taxes and fees.

She was arrested after making arrangements to fly him to New York so he could deliver a check for more than $3.7 million.

–Associated Press