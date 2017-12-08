22nd Annual Fruit and Vegetable Growers Conference coming in February

ROCKFORD — Area fruit and vegetable growers can hear about seasonal crop and pest updates this February at the 22nd Annual Stateline Fruit and Vegetable Growers Conference.

“Our regional fruit and vegetable farms depend on-campus resources and information to make the right decision in preparing for their upcoming season. University of Illinois Extension specialists will join us yet again this year to provide valuable updates on diseases, insects, and production practices,” says Grant McCarty, Local Foods and Small Farms Extension Educator and regular contributor to The Rock River Times.









In addition, the University of Wisconsin’s Dr. Christelle Guedot, the Fruit Crop Entomologist and Extension Specialist who focuses on integrated pollinator and pest management in fruit crops, will present.

The 22nd Annual Stateline Fruit and Vegetable Growers Conference will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, at Midway Village, 6799 Guilford Road.

Registration is $40 per person; $30 for additional employees of the same farm. This includes a keynote, choice of three breakouts, lunch, and handouts. Register before Jan. 16 can receive $5 off.









For more information or to register visit go.illinois.edu/StatelineGrowers2018 or call 815-986-4357.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, contact the Winnebago County Extension Office at 815-986-4357. R.