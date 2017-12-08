Crusader gets Joint Commission seal of approval

ROCKFORD — Crusader Community Health announced Friday that it had received accreditation from the Joint Commission, one of the health care industry’s top licensure and regulatory organizations.

Crusader was recognized for reaching national standards for health care quality and safety in ambulatory care organizations, as well as certifying the Rockford-based medical group for its Primary Care Medical Home services.









“We recognize Joint Commission accreditation as the Gold Seal for providing safe, high-quality patient care. Achieving accreditation from The Joint Commission is a team effort that will bring confidence to our patients and give us a framework to provide the best care possible,” said Gordon Eggers Jr., President and CEO of Crusader Community Health, in a statement.

Crusader underwent an onsite review in August 2017 of its services before receiving the Joint Commission’s seal of approval.

For more information on Crusader’s services visit crusaderhealth.org. R.