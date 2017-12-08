Pro Hockey. Vinnie Hinostroza recalled by Blackhawks, Kero assigned to Rockford

ROCKFORD — The Chicago Blackhawks announced Friday that they have recalled forward Vinnie Hinostroza from the Rockford IceHogs and assigned forward Tanner Kero.

Hinostroza, 23, leads the IceHogs and is currently tied for 11th in the AHL with 9g-13a-22pts in 23 games this season. The Bartlett native has six multipoint games with the IceHogs and notched a career high-tying three points (3a) in Rockford’s most recent win against the Texas Stars Dec. 2.









Hinostroza became the first IceHogs rookie to lead the team in points when he tallied 18g-33a-51pts in 66 games in 2015-16. Overall, the winger has combined for 30g-52a-82pts in 109 career AHL games with Rockford.