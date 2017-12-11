NIU trustees again vote to freeze tuition

DeKALB — Northern Illinois University trustees have again voted to freeze tuition and lower fees for the upcoming 2018-2019 school year.

The Daily-Chronicle reports that the school’s Board of Trustees voted last week. Tuition at the school has been the same since the 2015-2016 school year. Board Chairman Wheeler Coleman says the school is “committed to keeping NIU affordable.”









Tuition will be about $350 a credit hour for a student’s first 11 hours. Students who have more than 12 credit hours will have tuition capped at about $5,330 for the semester, or about the cost of 15 credit hours. The rate will apply to students enrolling in the 2018-2019 school year and remain consistent for nine consecutive semesters.

Trustees also approved a half-percent decrease in undergraduate fees.

–Associated Press